Major Arrest: Lone Wolf Bomb Maker Unveiled in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh police, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu police, have arrested terrorist suspect Abubacker Siddique, known for his advanced bomb-making skills. Identified as a 'big fish', Siddique operated across India, influenced by radical preacher Zakir Naik, and was involved in several terror-related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police have identified Abubacker Siddique as a key terrorist suspect with advanced bomb-making skills following his arrest by the Tamil Nadu police. Described as a 'big fish', Siddique's expertise was sought by those aligning with radical ideologies.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General Koya Praveen revealed Siddique's extensive travels across India and the Gulf, emphasizing his influence under radical preacher Zakir Naik. Dubbed a 'lone wolf', Siddique is proficient in crafting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and electronic bombing devices.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehended Siddique and Mohammed Ali in Rayachoti, seizing a range of materials and documents, including ISIS-inspired literature, digital devices, and financial records hinting at suspicious transactions. Siddique is implicated in the Bengaluru BJP office bombing and a 2011 attempt targeting L K Advani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

