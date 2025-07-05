Left Menu

Development Initiatives Reviewed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Baksa to review development progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region. He assessed five key welfare schemes and instructed departments to complete tasks within set deadlines, with a focus on expanding beneficiary coverage and ensuring efficient program implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:27 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Baksa on Saturday as part of his monitoring tour of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). His visit aimed to assess the development progress in the district, marking the third day of his tour to the area.

In a meeting with BTR officials, department heads, and senior state officers, Sarma focused on the implementation status of five crucial welfare initiatives. These included Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom, Eti Koli Duti Paat, and the Ration Card schemes, according to an official release.

Sarma emphasized timely completion of tasks related to these schemes, especially targeting increased coverage for beneficiaries. He interacted with local organizations and residents during his visit, reinforcing his commitment to effective governance and welfare system reinforcement.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

