Retired IPS Officer Takes Helm as Village Head Unopposed

Vimla Gunjyal, a retired IPS officer, was unanimously elected as the village head of Gunji in Pithoragarh district. Her unopposed election occurred as no other candidates entered, coinciding with panchayat elections. Gunjyal aims to address developmental and sanitation issues in her village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vimla Gunjyal, a retired IPS officer and former inspector general of police, has been elected unopposed as the gram pradhan of Gunji, her ancestral village. No other candidates came forward by the nomination deadline, allowing her to take the position without contest.

The village of Gunji, situated near the India-China border in the Vyas valley of Pithoragarh district, is part of the Centre's Vibrant Village programme. As the final nomination day for the upcoming Uttarakhand panchayat elections passed, Gunjyal emerged as the unchallenged leader.

With her election, Gunjyal expressed gratitude for the villagers' support, pledging to tackle sanitation, development, and resource management issues. Her leadership is expected to bring progress and innovation to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

