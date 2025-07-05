Left Menu

UK-Syria Relations: A New Chapter Amid Eased Sanctions

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Damascus to discuss enhancing cooperation with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, as the UK begins lifting sanctions. This follows the fall of President Bashar Assad in an Islamist-led offensive. The US has similarly eased sanctions, supporting Syria's rebuilding efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:44 IST
  • Syria

In a significant diplomatic move, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus. The visit aims to strengthen UK-Syria ties as Britain starts lifting sanctions against the war-torn nation.

The discussions centered around improving cooperation and addressing the latest regional and international issues following the fall of President Bashar Assad, initiated by the Islamist group led by al-Sharaa.

The UK and US have recently eased sanctions to facilitate Syria's reconstruction efforts after a civil war that devastated the country's economy and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

