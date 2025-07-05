UK-Syria Relations: A New Chapter Amid Eased Sanctions

In a significant diplomatic move, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus. The visit aims to strengthen UK-Syria ties as Britain starts lifting sanctions against the war-torn nation.

The discussions centered around improving cooperation and addressing the latest regional and international issues following the fall of President Bashar Assad, initiated by the Islamist group led by al-Sharaa.

The UK and US have recently eased sanctions to facilitate Syria's reconstruction efforts after a civil war that devastated the country's economy and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)