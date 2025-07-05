Left Menu

Kakoty's Crime: Life Sentence for Murder in Assam

A man named Tapan Kakoty from Boka village, Assam, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Pratap Das. The court proceedings took eight years, culminating in a life sentence and a fine of Rs. 5000 under IPC Section 302.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rangia | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:38 IST
In a decisive ruling, a court in Assam's Kamrup district has sentenced Tapan Kakoty to life imprisonment for the murder of Pratap Das.

The verdict, delivered by Additional District and Session Judge Mukul Chetia, came after an eight-year legal battle and involved Kakoty being convicted under IPC Section 302.

The case stemmed from an altercation between the two families from Boka village, which ended with Das being tragically stabbed to death.

