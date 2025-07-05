Kakoty's Crime: Life Sentence for Murder in Assam

In a decisive ruling, a court in Assam's Kamrup district has sentenced Tapan Kakoty to life imprisonment for the murder of Pratap Das.

The verdict, delivered by Additional District and Session Judge Mukul Chetia, came after an eight-year legal battle and involved Kakoty being convicted under IPC Section 302.

The case stemmed from an altercation between the two families from Boka village, which ended with Das being tragically stabbed to death.

