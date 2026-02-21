Left Menu

Bihar's Tech Renaissance: AI Minister's Homecoming Spurs Innovation

Kanishka Narayan, UK Minister for AI and Online Safety, returned to his roots in Bihar, highlighting the state's progress in technology. Meeting with JD(U) president Sanjay Jha, Narayan emphasized Bihar's AI potential and called for collaborations. Jha praised Bihar's AI policies, noting its applications in various sectors.

Kanishka Narayan, a UK minister for AI and Online Safety, has made an impactful visit back to Bihar, his birthplace, after over 20 years. His visit signified a growing trust in Bihar's technological advancement, likened to the UK in its pursuit of future tech.

During his stay, Narayan met with JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha. This engagement spurred discussions about international collaborations, foregrounding the potential synergies between Bihar and the UK in artificial intelligence.

Jha lauded Bihar's progressive AI policies, underscoring its advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and services. He commended the youthful population's role in fostering AI innovation, setting Bihar as a competitive force in technology under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

