Political Drama Unfolds Over Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Probe

The Andhra Pradesh government's decision to form a one-man committee to reassess the Tirupati laddu adulteration issue is criticized by YSRCP leader Karunakar Reddy. The move, following a Supreme Court-appointed SIT probe, is seen as a political maneuver by the ruling TDP to target opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:12 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government's decision to establish a one-man committee to further investigate the Tirupati laddu adulteration case has drawn sharp criticism from senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy. The move, following a Supreme Court-appointed SIT's investigation, is labeled as a potential insult to the judicial process.

Reddy, a former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, accused the government of harbouring political motives. He claims the new committee aims to frame YSRCP leaders, given the SIT's findings did not implicate them. He argues this could serve as a narrative tool benefiting the ruling TDP.

In response, TDP leader M Gurunadham suggests that YSRCP is trying to divert attention from the core issue. The controversy involves allegations of ghee adulteration and the potential role of companies linked to the ruling party, spotlighting Heritage's sizable expansion from Rs 4 crore to Rs 4,000 crore.

