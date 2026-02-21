Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Treason Over AI Summit Protest

The BJP accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of treason after the India Youth Congress staged a protest at the AI Impact Summit, claiming it tarnished India's image. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the protest as a shameful display of Congress's pettiness, echoing previous accusations against Gandhi's international remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:15 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Treason Over AI Summit Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi following a protest staged by the opposition's youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit.

On Friday, Youth Congress members demonstrated at Bharat Mandapam, vocalizing their discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before security intervened. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned the protest, labeling it as treasonous.

Trivedi alleged that the protest by what he called 'Lashkar-e-Rahul' was an attempt to mudsling India's image internationally, paralleling previous allegations of Gandhi's controversial statements abroad. He denounced the Congress's actions as a disgraceful showing of their political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

