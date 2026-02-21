BJP Accuses Congress of Treason Over AI Summit Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi following a protest staged by the opposition's youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit.

On Friday, Youth Congress members demonstrated at Bharat Mandapam, vocalizing their discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before security intervened. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned the protest, labeling it as treasonous.

Trivedi alleged that the protest by what he called 'Lashkar-e-Rahul' was an attempt to mudsling India's image internationally, paralleling previous allegations of Gandhi's controversial statements abroad. He denounced the Congress's actions as a disgraceful showing of their political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)