Rahul Gandhi Completes Legal Formalities in Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi has presented Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new surety in a 2014 defamation case after the demise of former guarantor Shivraj Patil. The legal proceedings were conducted at Bhiwandi magistrate's court, following a complaint by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte alleging defamatory remarks by Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has appointed Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new surety in a defamation case dating back to 2014. This step was necessitated by the unfortunate demise of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil, who previously stood as Gandhi's guarantor.

The Bhiwandi magistrate's court, located in Thane district, required Gandhi to furnish a new surety after Patil's passing last December. Patil had backed Gandhi in 2016 when the court granted him bail. The magistrate insisted on Gandhi's personal presence to formalize the proceedings.

The defamation case stems from a complaint by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte, who accused Gandhi of making defamatory remarks against the RSS during a 2014 rally. The remarks allegedly implicated the RSS in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, tarnishing the organization's image. The court has now verified Sapkal's credentials, completing this stage of the legal process.

