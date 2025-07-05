Aakash Vs. EY: Legal Clash Over Alleged Misconduct

Aakash Educational Services has sent a legal notice to EY, accusing the consultancy firm of conflict of interest and professional misconduct, specifically related to advising competitors while being involved in Aakash's financial operations since 2021.

The allegations suggest that EY played a critical role in transactions including a proposed merger with Byju's, while simultaneously advising Aakash's competitor, Allen Career Institute. Efforts to obtain documents from EY have reportedly been unsuccessful, raising concerns of information concealment.

AESL is contemplating legal action to address these concerns, citing unethical conduct. Byju's founders are also pursuing legal claims against EY, referencing whistleblower testimony and GLAS Trust's insolvency case.