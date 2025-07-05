Left Menu

Aakash Vs. EY: Legal Clash Over Alleged Misconduct

Aakash Educational Services has accused consultancy firm EY of conflict of interest and professional misconduct, alleging that EY advised rivals while deeply involved in Aakash's financial operations. A legal notice has been sent, and further civil and criminal proceedings are being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aakash Educational Services has sent a legal notice to EY, accusing the consultancy firm of conflict of interest and professional misconduct, specifically related to advising competitors while being involved in Aakash's financial operations since 2021.

The allegations suggest that EY played a critical role in transactions including a proposed merger with Byju's, while simultaneously advising Aakash's competitor, Allen Career Institute. Efforts to obtain documents from EY have reportedly been unsuccessful, raising concerns of information concealment.

AESL is contemplating legal action to address these concerns, citing unethical conduct. Byju's founders are also pursuing legal claims against EY, referencing whistleblower testimony and GLAS Trust's insolvency case.

