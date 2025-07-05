Left Menu

Chief Justice Advocates Pragmatic Interpretation of Law and Judicial Integrity

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai emphasized the need for pragmatic interpretation of the law to meet societal needs. He highlighted judicial independence and urged judges to be true to their oath. Complaints about rude judicial behavior were acknowledged, and diverse, merit-based appointments were advocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:59 IST
In a recent address, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai highlighted the importance of pragmatic law interpretation that aligns with societal needs. He insists that the Constitution and laws must be interpreted with consideration for contemporary societal challenges.

Gavai expressed concern over reported rude behavior by some colleagues, urging the judiciary to maintain its reputation built by previous generations. He stressed the sanctity of judicial oaths, emphasizing that once a ruling is delivered, judges should detach emotionally from the case.

The Chief Justice reaffirmed the judiciary's independence, noting the importance of merit-based and diverse judge appointments. He lauded the Bombay High Court's accomplishments and encouraged continued commitment to upholding the Constitution and serving society with integrity.

