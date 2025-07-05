Left Menu

CBI Launches Investigation into Sandeskhali BJP Workers' Killings

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the 2019 killings of BJP workers Pradeep Mondal, Devdas Mondal, and Sukanta Mondal in Sandeskhali. Allegedly, TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh led the attack. The Calcutta High Court ordered this move, citing previous investigative shortcomings by the state police and CID.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed responsibility for investigating the 2019 murders of BJP workers Pradeep Mondal, Devdas Mondal, and Sukanta Mondal, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court. These killings, which occurred during post-poll violence in Sandeskhali, have been linked to TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, officials revealed.

The move to transfer the case from the West Bengal Police's CID to the CBI was prompted by a petition from the victims' families. Justice Joy Sengupta directed the CBI to form a special investigation team to conduct the probe with due diligence under the supervision of a joint director.

The incident has further spotlighted Sheikh, who is already facing accusations of leading a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officers earlier this year. Allegations of land grabbing and sexual abuse by Sheikh and his associates in Sandeskhali have also surfaced, raising significant concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

