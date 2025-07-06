Restoring Ties: UK's Diplomatic Engagement in Post-Assad Syria

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Damascus, marking the first major diplomatic engagement between the UK and Syria after more than a decade of tension. The meeting with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa signifies a warming of ties in the post-Assad era, focusing on cooperation and international developments.

The UK has pledged new funding to assist with the removal of Assad-era chemical weapons and provide urgent humanitarian aid. This initiative aims to bolster regional security and prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group, whose territorial defeat in Syria was marked in 2019.

The visit also highlighted the UK's commitment to supporting Syria's recovery and the welfare of refugees. Additionally, Lammy discussed border security with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, addressing the aftermath of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict with plans to increase Lebanese troop presence along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)