Mastermind Behind Religious Conversion Racket Nabbed by UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has successfully arrested Jalaluddin, known as Chhangur Baba, and an accomplice named Neetu, alias Nasreen. Both individuals are accused of orchestrating a religious conversion ring allegedly targeting Hindu and non-Muslim communities through unlawful means.

According to an official statement released on Saturday, Jalaluddin and Neetu, hailing from Madhpur in Balrampur district, were under a non-bailable warrant issued by the court. The police had also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for Jalaluddin's capture. Upon their arrest, the duo was presented before a court and sent to Lucknow District Jail.

The charges, filed at a police station in Gomtinagar, Lucknow, cite violations under the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021. The accused allegedly used incentives, promises, and coercion to convert individuals, especially among vulnerable groups, to Islam. Two other individuals, Naveen and Mehboob, are also implicated and were previously arrested in connection to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)