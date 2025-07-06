Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Soldier Dies from Own Rifle in Rajouri

A soldier from the 54 Rashtriya Rifles died from a bullet wound inflicted by his own service rifle while on duty in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident is under investigation by police to determine if it was a suicide or accidental discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Soldier Dies from Own Rifle in Rajouri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier with the 54 Rashtriya Rifles tragically lost his life due to a bullet wound caused by his own service rifle, officials reported on Sunday.

Stationed at a camp in Solki village, Rajouri district, the soldier was performing sentry duties when the incident occurred late Saturday. Colleagues rushed to the scene after hearing a gunshot, only to find him deceased.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the death resulted from suicide or an accidental discharge, with police initiating inquest proceedings to investigate the circumstances of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025