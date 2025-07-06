Tragedy Strikes: Soldier Dies from Own Rifle in Rajouri

A soldier with the 54 Rashtriya Rifles tragically lost his life due to a bullet wound caused by his own service rifle, officials reported on Sunday.

Stationed at a camp in Solki village, Rajouri district, the soldier was performing sentry duties when the incident occurred late Saturday. Colleagues rushed to the scene after hearing a gunshot, only to find him deceased.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the death resulted from suicide or an accidental discharge, with police initiating inquest proceedings to investigate the circumstances of this unfortunate event.

