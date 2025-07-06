Fire and Fear: Rising Antisemitism Sparks Concerns in Australia

Australian police have charged a man with allegedly setting a Melbourne synagogue on fire, as concerns about antisemitic attacks escalate in the country. The alleged arson occurred amid a wave of incidents targeting Australia's Jewish community following the October 2023 Israel-Gaza conflict.

The attack took place at the East Melbourne Synagogue, where 20 people inside escaped without injury. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Authorities later arrested a 34-year-old Sydney resident, who allegedly set the building's front door on fire using a flammable liquid.

Authorities are investigating connections between this incident and related disturbances, including vandalism at an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne. Leaders, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, strongly condemned these acts, emphasizing the severity and offering support to Australia's Jewish community.

(With inputs from agencies.)