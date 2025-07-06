Judge Datta Advocates for Judicial Reforms and Balanced Life

Left Menu

Justice Dipankar Datta highlights a shortage of judges in the Bombay High Court, underscoring the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. During a Mumbai event, he called for amendments to judge allowances for electricity and fuel and emphasized prioritizing family alongside professional commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:48 IST
At a recent event in Mumbai, Justice Dipankar Datta, a Supreme Court judge, voiced concerns over the persistent shortage of judges in the Bombay High Court, as well as the importance of achieving a healthy work-life balance for judicial officers.

Justice Datta, reflecting on staffing levels, noted that the number of judges was increased from 75 to 94 in 2013. However, despite this adjustment, the court rarely achieved even 75 judges, let alone the anticipated 94. He urged judges to equally divide their time between professional and personal lives for their well-being and their families' sake.

He also proposed updates to allowances for judges, suggesting that the current limits for electricity and fuel are outdated. Specifically, Justice Datta recommended an increase in electricity allowances and a restructuring of annual fuel limits. Despite previous rejections, he called on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai to consider these necessary changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

