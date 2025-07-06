Tripura Court Delivers Justice in Three-Year-Old Molestation Case

In a landmark judgment, a court in Tripura's Unakoti district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a young girl three years prior. The decision, announced on Saturday, highlights the persistent legal fight against gender-based violence in the region.

Special court judge Amarendra Kumar Singh not only handed down the lengthy sentence but also imposed a Rs 15,000 fine on the 26-year-old convict, Samar Sabdakar. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three-month jail term. The incident occurred when Sabdakar took the six-year-old victim to a secluded room during a religious event and molested her.

After the child's cries for help, relatives rushed to her aid, preventing Sabdakar's escape. A detailed investigation was conducted by Pecharthal Police Station, leading to a watertight case. The prosecution, backed by 14 testimonies, proved the allegations beyond doubt, culminating in this significant verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)