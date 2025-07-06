Left Menu

Tripura Court Delivers Justice in Three-Year-Old Molestation Case

A man in Tripura's Unakoti district was sentenced to 20 years in prison for molesting a young girl three years ago. In addition, he was fined Rs 15,000, with an additional three-month sentence if unpaid. The case was investigated by local police, and the charges were proven in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:06 IST
In a landmark judgment, a court in Tripura's Unakoti district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a young girl three years prior. The decision, announced on Saturday, highlights the persistent legal fight against gender-based violence in the region.

Special court judge Amarendra Kumar Singh not only handed down the lengthy sentence but also imposed a Rs 15,000 fine on the 26-year-old convict, Samar Sabdakar. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three-month jail term. The incident occurred when Sabdakar took the six-year-old victim to a secluded room during a religious event and molested her.

After the child's cries for help, relatives rushed to her aid, preventing Sabdakar's escape. A detailed investigation was conducted by Pecharthal Police Station, leading to a watertight case. The prosecution, backed by 14 testimonies, proved the allegations beyond doubt, culminating in this significant verdict.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

