Escalating Conflict: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

At least 38 Palestinians were killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes as the Israeli military targeted over 100 sites. This occurred as Prime Minister Netanyahu prepared to visit Washington, focusing on advancing ceasefire negotiations.

An Israeli official disclosed, under anonymity, that aid would be sent to northern Gaza, addressing severe food shortages. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched ballistic missiles at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, which were intercepted.

President Trump proposed a 60-day ceasefire, including partial hostage releases by Hamas, to boost humanitarian access. As the Gaza conflict escalates, ceasefire discussions gain momentum, with indirect talks set in Qatar and Netanyahu scheduled for a White House meeting.

