Escalating Conflict: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in at least 38 Palestinian deaths, as over 100 targets were hit. Netanyahu is headed to Washington for ceasefire discussions, while an Israeli official confirmed aid to northern Gaza. In Yemen, Houthi missiles targeted Israel. Trump proposed a 60-day ceasefire, aiming for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 38 Palestinians were killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes as the Israeli military targeted over 100 sites. This occurred as Prime Minister Netanyahu prepared to visit Washington, focusing on advancing ceasefire negotiations.

An Israeli official disclosed, under anonymity, that aid would be sent to northern Gaza, addressing severe food shortages. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched ballistic missiles at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, which were intercepted.

President Trump proposed a 60-day ceasefire, including partial hostage releases by Hamas, to boost humanitarian access. As the Gaza conflict escalates, ceasefire discussions gain momentum, with indirect talks set in Qatar and Netanyahu scheduled for a White House meeting.

