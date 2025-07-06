High-Stakes Bust: Cocaine Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized in Mumbai
A Nigerian national was apprehended in Mumbai with 200 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 2 crore. Captured by the Anti Narcotics Cell, the suspect was allegedly seeking customers for the drugs. An ongoing investigation is delving into his illegal stay and previous NDPS offenses.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, a Nigerian national was arrested with 200 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, in the Malad area of Mumbai. The arrest was confirmed by a police official on Sunday.
The suspect was apprehended by the Worli unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell on Marve Road amid allegations of scouting for drug customers. Despite attempting to flee, he was swiftly captured by the authorities.
A search of his vehicle not only led to the seizure of the cocaine but also three mobile phones and the car itself. The operation has prompted further investigation into the suspect's involvement in drug peddling, particularly given his illegal residency in India and previous involvement in NDPS cases.
