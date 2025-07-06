Left Menu

Civic Volunteer Arrested After Neighbor's Tragic Suicide in West Bengal

A civic volunteer and his brother from West Bengal's Nadia district were implicated following a tragic suicide. Anganwadi worker Saraswati De died after being humiliated publicly for plucking flowers. Police arrested one brother, while the volunteer was suspended; a third suspect is being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shantipur | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in West Bengal's Nadia district, a civic volunteer and his brother have come under police investigation after their neighbor, 50-year-old Anganwadi worker Saraswati De, died by suicide. The woman allegedly took her own life after being subjected to public humiliation by the brothers for plucking flowers from their garden.

According to local police, Asim Karati, along with his brother, Milan Karati, who served as a civic volunteer, forced De to perform sit-ups while holding her ears, a punishment that was meted out in front of the entire neighborhood. Further humiliation ensued when Asim allegedly confronted De at her workplace.

Later that day, De's body was tragically discovered hanging in a cowshed. The incident led to Asim's arrest, and Milan was subsequently suspended from his duties pending further investigation. Police are actively searching for a third individual accused in the case, amid growing scrutiny of civic volunteer conduct following past incidents.

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

