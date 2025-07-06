Left Menu

Champion of Justice: The Legacy of V R Krishna Iyer

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai extolled Justice V R Krishna Iyer's legacy, highlighting his opposition to the death penalty and dedication to civil liberties and social justice. Justice Iyer's life journey from lawyer to judge demonstrated his commitment to socio-economic rights and the abolition of capital punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:46 IST
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai praised the late Justice V R Krishna Iyer for his unwavering stance on the abolition of the death sentence. This commendation came during a commemorative lecture that highlighted Justice Iyer's influential role as a jurist and advocate for social justice.

Throughout his career, Justice Iyer was known for championing the causes of the underprivileged, emphasizing the essential link between the right to life and socio-economic rights. His advocacy against capital punishment marked a significant chapter in his pursuit of balancing fundamental rights with state policy directives.

Justice Gavai recounted how Justice Iyer's early experiences influenced his legal philosophy, which extended beyond the courtroom to resonate with the struggles of ordinary people. The lecture further detailed Justice Iyer's impactful legal career and enduring influence on justice and human rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

