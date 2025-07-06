Wedding Shooter Arrested in Narela: Restoring Fear and Dominance

In the quiet streets of Narela, a sense of alarm was palpable when a viral video surfaced showing a man firing a gun at a wedding. The act, purportedly an attempt to reassert his dominance, led to the arrest of 32-year-old Pawan Khatri.

Khatri, a familiar name in local criminal circles, was apprehended early Sunday, charged with violating the Arms Act. The police found him armed with a pistol and two live bullets at the time of arrest.

Authorities are undertaking further interrogations to trace the origins of the weapon and uncover any accomplices in Khatri's network, spotlighting the ongoing struggle against localized crime in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)