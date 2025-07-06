Left Menu

Wedding Shooter Arrested in Narela: Restoring Fear and Dominance

A 32-year-old known as Pawan Khatri was arrested in Narela after allegedly firing a gun at a wedding to assert dominance. The incident attracted police attention when a video went viral. Khatri, recently released from jail, was found with a pistol and live cartridges.

In the quiet streets of Narela, a sense of alarm was palpable when a viral video surfaced showing a man firing a gun at a wedding. The act, purportedly an attempt to reassert his dominance, led to the arrest of 32-year-old Pawan Khatri.

Khatri, a familiar name in local criminal circles, was apprehended early Sunday, charged with violating the Arms Act. The police found him armed with a pistol and two live bullets at the time of arrest.

Authorities are undertaking further interrogations to trace the origins of the weapon and uncover any accomplices in Khatri's network, spotlighting the ongoing struggle against localized crime in the area.

