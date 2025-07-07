Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Paramilitary Personnel Abducted and Killed

Three members of the paramilitary Frontier Corps were killed after being abducted by terrorists linked to the Pakistani Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The victims were kidnapped from a vehicle in Tank district and later found dead in Lakki Marwat. Authorities have launched a search for the perpetrators.

In a tragic turn of events, three unarmed personnel of the paramilitary Frontier Corps lost their lives after being abducted by members of the Pakistani Taliban in the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police reports revealed that the three men were taken from a passenger vehicle, allegedly by the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan's Shahzaib Bettani group in Tank district, and subsequently murdered. Their bodies were discovered in the Pezu Bayana area of Lakki Marwat.

The identified victims, Lance Naik Naseem, Lance Naik Muhammad Rashid, and Sepoy Muhammad Sher, have prompted the launch of an extensive search operation by security forces, with intelligence agencies vigorously pursuing the terrorist network involved in this act of violence.

