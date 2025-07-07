Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Paramilitary Personnel Abducted and Killed

In a tragic turn of events, three unarmed personnel of the paramilitary Frontier Corps lost their lives after being abducted by members of the Pakistani Taliban in the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police reports revealed that the three men were taken from a passenger vehicle, allegedly by the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan's Shahzaib Bettani group in Tank district, and subsequently murdered. Their bodies were discovered in the Pezu Bayana area of Lakki Marwat.

The identified victims, Lance Naik Naseem, Lance Naik Muhammad Rashid, and Sepoy Muhammad Sher, have prompted the launch of an extensive search operation by security forces, with intelligence agencies vigorously pursuing the terrorist network involved in this act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)