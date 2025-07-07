Left Menu

Confusion Over Blocking of Reuters' X Account in India

Reuters' X account in India was briefly blocked due to an unexplained legal demand. The blockage, which affected other accounts like Global Times and TRT World, was lifted after government intervention, highlighting confusion over an old request from Operation Sindoor. The government seeks explanation from X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected incident, Reuters' X account was temporarily inaccessible in India due to an unexplained legal demand. The block, which coincided with restrictions on other media outlets such as Global Times and TRT World, was lifted after the Indian government intervened on Sunday.

Authorities expressed surprise, clarifying they had not sought to block these accounts and contacted X, owned by Elon Musk, for an explanation. The situation traces back to Operation Sindoor in May when numerous accounts were targeted for blocking, a move partially executed now by X.

Amid user confusion over the blocking notice, officials assured that the government is actively collaborating with X to address glitches and ensure smooth access. The incident underscores the complexities of content regulation on social media platforms worldwide.

