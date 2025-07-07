Confusion Over Blocking of Reuters' X Account in India

In an unexpected incident, Reuters' X account was temporarily inaccessible in India due to an unexplained legal demand. The block, which coincided with restrictions on other media outlets such as Global Times and TRT World, was lifted after the Indian government intervened on Sunday.

Authorities expressed surprise, clarifying they had not sought to block these accounts and contacted X, owned by Elon Musk, for an explanation. The situation traces back to Operation Sindoor in May when numerous accounts were targeted for blocking, a move partially executed now by X.

Amid user confusion over the blocking notice, officials assured that the government is actively collaborating with X to address glitches and ensure smooth access. The incident underscores the complexities of content regulation on social media platforms worldwide.