Escalating Tensions: Strikes Warned at Yemeni Ports

The Israeli military has issued an evacuation warning for three Yemeni ports due to military activities in the area. The warned locations include the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, alongside the Hodeidah power station. Spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced the potential strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 02:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for residents near three Yemeni ports, citing the likelihood of strikes due to ongoing military activities in the region.

According to a statement by the military's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, the targets include the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif.

The warning also encompasses the Hodeidah power station, signaling heightened tensions and the potential for significant escalation in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

