Escalating Tensions: Strikes Warned at Yemeni Ports
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 02:15 IST
On Sunday, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for residents near three Yemeni ports, citing the likelihood of strikes due to ongoing military activities in the region.
According to a statement by the military's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, the targets include the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif.
The warning also encompasses the Hodeidah power station, signaling heightened tensions and the potential for significant escalation in the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
