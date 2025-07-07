Mushroom Mystery: Guilty Verdict in Poisoning Case

Erin Patterson has been found guilty of murdering three of her estranged husband's relatives by serving them poisonous mushrooms, sealing her fate with a life sentence. A jury in Victoria, Australia, reached its verdict after six days of deliberations, captivating the nation with a trial spanning nine weeks.

The fatal meal took place at Patterson's home in Leongatha, currently the talk of the region, where she served beef Wellington pastries containing lethal death cap mushrooms. Three of her guests tragically passed away, while a fourth narrowly survived the ordeal.

Patterson's defense claimed the mushrooms were an accidental inclusion, yet the jury unanimously dismissed this as a plausible explanation. No motive was announced, though tension within the family provided a shadow over the proceedings.

