Coroner Finds Racism in Police Shooting of Indigenous Teen

An Australian police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Indigenous teenager Kumanjayi Walker was found to have acted within an environment marked by institutional racism, a coroner determined. The 2019 incident in the Northern Territory community of Yuendumu prompted protests against Australia's treatment of First Nations people. Zachary Rolfe, the officer involved, maintained he acted in self-defence but was later dismissed after voicing criticism of the police force and the inquest process.

Northern Territory Coroner Elisabeth Armitage, delivering findings on the case, stated that Rolfe's racist attitudes potentially influenced the confrontation and contributed to Walker's death. The coroner highlighted Rolfe's interest in "adrenaline-style policing" and excessive force, which may have led to errors during the arrest. Although a previous investigation found no recent evidence of racist behavior, the coroner emphasized the presence of institutional racism within the police force.

In light of the inquest, the Northern Territory Police Force began implementing anti-racism strategies and plans to review the coroner's recommendations in collaboration with Indigenous leaders. Indigenous Australians remain one of the most incarcerated demographics globally, with over 500 deaths in custody since recommendations were made in 1991 to prevent such incidents.

