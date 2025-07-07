Deadly Dinner: The Toxic Mushroom Murders That Shocked Australia

In a gripping case that has riveted the nation, Erin Patterson was convicted of murdering three individuals by serving them a meal laced with deadly mushrooms. The high-profile trial has become one of Australia's most notorious criminal proceedings.

The victims, all relatives of Patterson's estranged husband Simon, fell ill after consuming a Beef Wellington lunch at her home in Leongatha. A jury found Patterson guilty of intentionally adding toxic mushrooms to the meal with the intent to kill her guests.

Despite the defense's argument that the deaths were a tragic accident, and that Patterson had no motive to kill, the prosecution successfully argued that she had orchestrated a 'sinister deception.' The trial captivated the public and media alike, drawing significant attention both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)