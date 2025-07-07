Clash During Muharram Procession Leads to Prohibitory Orders in Jharkhand Village

A clash erupted between two groups during a Muharram procession in Palamu district's Palhe village, resulting in the imposition of prohibitory orders.

The altercation occurred on Sunday evening in the Patan police station area, leading to injuries among at least three individuals, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner Sameera S informed that Section 163 orders were applied to maintain order, while efforts to identify those involved are ongoing, with the peace committee assisting to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)