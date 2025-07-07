Left Menu

Clash During Muharram Procession Leads to Prohibitory Orders in Jharkhand Village

A clash between two groups during a Muharram procession in Palamu district, Jharkhand, led to prohibitory orders under Section 163. Three people were injured, and officials are identifying those involved. The peace committee is active, working to restore calm in the affected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A clash erupted between two groups during a Muharram procession in Palamu district's Palhe village, resulting in the imposition of prohibitory orders.

The altercation occurred on Sunday evening in the Patan police station area, leading to injuries among at least three individuals, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner Sameera S informed that Section 163 orders were applied to maintain order, while efforts to identify those involved are ongoing, with the peace committee assisting to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

