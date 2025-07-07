Grisly Crimes Shake Muzaffarpur and Patna

A wave of violent crime has rocked Bihar, with two separate incidents in Muzaffarpur and Patna resulting in the deaths of an engineer and a businessman. Police are investigating both cases intensively.

In Muzaffarpur, Mohammad Mumtaz, a junior engineer, was brutally murdered in the early morning hours. The attack occurred in front of his family, with the assailants seizing valuables and fleeing the scene. Despite rapid police response, Mumtaz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Patna witnessed the shooting of Ajeet Kumar, a businessman. The murder occurred in the Khagaul area, adding to the escalating sense of insecurity. Both investigations are actively engaging forensic experts and dog squads, as authorities scramble to bring the perpetrators to justice.

