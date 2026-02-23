Left Menu

Odisha Battles Crime Surge: New Measures to Protect Women

Odisha reports a surge in crimes against women, with over 33,000 cases in 2025. Key measures to combat this include specialized investigative units, surveillance, and awareness initiatives. The state has intensified its focus on protecting women through dedicated police wing actions and supportive infrastructure like women hostels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:46 IST
Odisha Battles Crime Surge: New Measures to Protect Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the alarming figures of crimes against women, with 33,021 reported incidents in 2025. This includes nearly 3,000 rape cases and over 7,000 molestation cases, highlighting an urgent need for effective preventive measures.

The Chief Minister assured that comprehensive steps have been initiated to address this crisis. The Crime Against Women & Children Wing in Bhubaneswar closely monitors and accelerates investigations into these sensitive cases, marking them as 'red-flag' for prioritized attention across the state.

Furthermore, Odisha is strengthening its resolve with Investigative Units on Crimes Against Women and Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking Units across all districts. These units, along with initiatives like public surveillance and awareness campaigns, aim to create a safer environment for women and children.

TRENDING

1
India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

 India
2
Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

 Global
3
Chad Seals Border Amid Escalating Sudan Conflict

Chad Seals Border Amid Escalating Sudan Conflict

 Chad
4
Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million Commitment

Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026