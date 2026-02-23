Odisha Battles Crime Surge: New Measures to Protect Women

In a significant revelation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the alarming figures of crimes against women, with 33,021 reported incidents in 2025. This includes nearly 3,000 rape cases and over 7,000 molestation cases, highlighting an urgent need for effective preventive measures.

The Chief Minister assured that comprehensive steps have been initiated to address this crisis. The Crime Against Women & Children Wing in Bhubaneswar closely monitors and accelerates investigations into these sensitive cases, marking them as 'red-flag' for prioritized attention across the state.

Furthermore, Odisha is strengthening its resolve with Investigative Units on Crimes Against Women and Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking Units across all districts. These units, along with initiatives like public surveillance and awareness campaigns, aim to create a safer environment for women and children.