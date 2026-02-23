Ramaphosa Defends SANDF Deployment to Tackle Crime Surge

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured South Africans that the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) within the country is both justified and necessary, amid rising concerns over violent organised crime.

In his weekly newsletter following Armed Forces Day commemorations in Limpopo on 21 February 2026, the President explained the rationale behind the decision announced earlier this month in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to deploy the SANDF in support of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Targeting Illegal Mining and Gang Violence

The deployment will focus on assisting police in combating illegal mining operations and escalating gang violence in Gauteng and the Western Cape — two provinces that have experienced spikes in organised criminal activity.

“Given our history, where the apartheid state sent the army into townships to violently suppress opposition, it is important that we do not deploy the SANDF inside the country to deal with domestic threats without good reason,” President Ramaphosa wrote.

“This recent deployment has become necessary due to a surge in violent organised crime that threatens the safety of our people and the authority of the state.”

The SANDF will operate under SAPS command, with clearly defined rules of engagement and specific time-limited objectives, the President emphasised.

Defined Operational Role

According to the President, the military’s role will include:

Providing protection in high-risk police operations

Supporting cordon-and-search operations targeting armed criminal groups

Securing critical infrastructure to free up police personnel for investigations and arrests

The deployment will be complemented by strengthened anti-gang units and dedicated illegal mining task teams. SAPS will also work closely with the National Prosecuting Authority through multi-disciplinary teams aimed at dismantling criminal networks by targeting their leadership structures, financial flows, weapons supply and logistics chains.

A Record of Domestic Support Operations

The President reminded the nation that the SANDF has historically played a supportive domestic role in times of crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SANDF members assisted in enforcing disaster regulations, safeguarding borders, supporting anti-crime operations and establishing field hospitals.

More recently, during floods in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the military assisted with evacuations, infrastructure repairs and temporary shelter construction.

Through Project Owethu — launched in Limpopo in conjunction with Armed Forces Day — the SANDF provided healthcare services to more than 50,000 people in underserved communities.

The armed forces have also contributed to rural development initiatives such as the Welisizwe Rural Bridges project and conducted border law-enforcement operations to curb human trafficking, illicit trade and illegal crossings.

Addressing Financial Strain

President Ramaphosa acknowledged that the SANDF has been operating under significant financial pressure in recent years. However, he indicated that government is working to close funding gaps and enhance operational readiness as fiscal conditions improve.

Efforts are also underway to rejuvenate the force through recruitment. Applications have opened for the 2027 Military Skills Development System, offering young South Africans training opportunities across the army, air force, navy and military health service.

Democratic Oversight and Constitutional Mandate

The President underscored that today’s SANDF is fundamentally different from its pre-1994 predecessor.

“When the SANDF was formed in 1994 it marked a decisive break from the use of the defence force to perpetuate apartheid oppression,” he said.

He stressed that the armed forces are loyal to the democratic Constitution, subject to civilian oversight and reflective of South Africa’s diversity, while operating in strict adherence to international humanitarian law.

Balancing Security and Democratic Values

As the country grapples with violent crime and organised syndicates, the President framed the deployment as a measured intervention aimed at restoring safety while preserving constitutional principles.

“As we work together to overcome the challenges facing our armed forces, let us not lose sight of their immense contribution to building a democratic nation in which all our people are safe and secure,” President Ramaphosa concluded.