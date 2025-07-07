Daylight Murder Shocks Business Hub

A businessman, Sanjay Verma, was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday near his showroom 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' at Bhagat Singh Chowk, according to police reports. The assailants, three unidentified bikers, attempted to flee but their motorcycle skidded, prompting them to snatch another bike to escape.

Verma succumbed to his injuries soon after being taken to the local civil hospital. The shocking incident has led to a heightened police presence in the area. Abohar MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy visited the hospital to express condolences to Verma's grieving family.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh is leading the investigation, sealing off town entry and exit points. The murder has triggered a community response with multiple trade associations calling for a complete shutdown of markets on Monday in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)