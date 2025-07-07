Gujarat Man's Smartglasses Land Him in Trouble at Kerala Temple
A 66-year-old man from Gujarat, Surendra Shah, was detained at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala for attempting to enter with camera-equipped smartglasses. Security personnel grew suspicious and inspected his glasses, leading to his removal and a registered case. A detailed investigation is currently underway.
- Country:
- India
A man from Gujarat, Surendra Shah, found himself in hot water after he attempted to enter the revered Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala while wearing smartglasses. The temple, known for its traditional practices, strictly prohibits devices like camera-equipped glasses within its sacred premises.
Security personnel at the temple's main entrance flagged Shah for inspection after suspecting the unusual appearance of his eyewear. Upon checking, officers discovered hidden cameras embedded in the glasses, leading to Shah's immediate detainment, according to local law enforcement authorities.
While Shah has been charged under BNS Section 223 for disobedience to lawful orders, police emphasized that no malicious intent is suspected. However, a thorough investigation into the incident has commenced, and Shah has been issued a notice to return for further questioning.
ALSO READ
Santosh Yadav's Spiritual Experience at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Masked Men Ice Cream Heist Sparks Security Concerns in Delhi
Global Tensions Rise as UN Security Council Convenes
Security Council Convenes Over Iran Strikes
Meghalaya Police arrests security guard in Madhya Pradesh in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Officer.