Gujarat Man's Smartglasses Land Him in Trouble at Kerala Temple

A man from Gujarat, Surendra Shah, found himself in hot water after he attempted to enter the revered Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala while wearing smartglasses. The temple, known for its traditional practices, strictly prohibits devices like camera-equipped glasses within its sacred premises.

Security personnel at the temple's main entrance flagged Shah for inspection after suspecting the unusual appearance of his eyewear. Upon checking, officers discovered hidden cameras embedded in the glasses, leading to Shah's immediate detainment, according to local law enforcement authorities.

While Shah has been charged under BNS Section 223 for disobedience to lawful orders, police emphasized that no malicious intent is suspected. However, a thorough investigation into the incident has commenced, and Shah has been issued a notice to return for further questioning.