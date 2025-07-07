India's First Digital Census Set to Revolutionize Population Data Collection

A dedicated web portal for self-enumeration is set to launch for India's upcoming Census, officials announced on Monday. This marks the nation's first digital Census, promising more efficient and timely data collection through the use of mobile applications on Android and Apple devices.

For the first time, citizens can self-enumerate using this web portal during both census phases: the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) and the Population Enumeration. An official called this 'Digital Census initiative' a significant step towards modernizing the Census process, adding that data will be collected and sent electronically to a central server, ensuring quicker data availability.

To address privacy concerns, stringent measures will safeguard data during collection, transmission, and storage. The HLO will commence on April 1, 2026, followed by Population Enumeration on February 1, 2027. India's 16th Census, and the 8th post-Independence, was announced via a gazette notification on June 16. A comprehensive training program will prepare around 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors for this massive exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)