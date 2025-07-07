Bangladesh Tribunal Puts Sheikh Hasina on Trial: Charges and Consequences Unveiled

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal is set to decide if charges will be filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the previous year's uprising. The tribunal has slated July 10 as the date to hear the defense's arguments regarding the baselessness of the charges.

Hasina, alongside former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, faces formal charges including murder, attempted murder, and torture. These charges were pressed on June 1, with Hasina having already received a six-month prison sentence in absentia for contempt of court related to another case.

In a parallel legal development, a Dhaka court has summoned Hasina, her family, and ex-officials on allegations of corruption. These cases, set for hearing on July 20, continue despite the issuance of arrest warrants and their absence, pointing to suspicions they have evaded capture by going into hiding.

(With inputs from agencies.)