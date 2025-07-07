Left Menu

Illegal Cattle Transport Foiled: Bajrang Dal's Intervention

An attempt to illegally transport cattle was foiled in Talwara after police and Bajrang Dal members intercepted a truck carrying cows, bulls, and calves tied inhumanely. The driver, Atardeen from Jammu and Kashmir, was caught and is now facing charges under various animal cruelty laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation on Monday, police halted an illegal cattle transport scheme thanks to a tip-off from Bajrang Dal's Talwara block coordinator, Deepak Verma.

The truck, carrying cows and other cattle bound for Talwara, was intercepted by vigilant Gau Rakshaks and police in Rakri village after a tense chase, leading to the arrest of the driver, Atardeen.

Police have charged Atardeen under multiple legal frameworks, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, as authorities continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

