Illegal Cattle Transport Foiled: Bajrang Dal's Intervention
An attempt to illegally transport cattle was foiled in Talwara after police and Bajrang Dal members intercepted a truck carrying cows, bulls, and calves tied inhumanely. The driver, Atardeen from Jammu and Kashmir, was caught and is now facing charges under various animal cruelty laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation on Monday, police halted an illegal cattle transport scheme thanks to a tip-off from Bajrang Dal's Talwara block coordinator, Deepak Verma.
The truck, carrying cows and other cattle bound for Talwara, was intercepted by vigilant Gau Rakshaks and police in Rakri village after a tense chase, leading to the arrest of the driver, Atardeen.
Police have charged Atardeen under multiple legal frameworks, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, as authorities continue their investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Satya's Darkest Hour: Arrests in Shocking Assault Case
Spy Network Crackdown: Arrests Linked to ISI Revealed
NIA arrests two persons for harbouring two terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack: Officials.
Elusive Kingpin: Chimaram Jat's Arrest Ends Six-Year Manhunt
Another prime accused arrested in Assam Police's fake SIM card racket crackdown