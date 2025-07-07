Illegal Cattle Transport Foiled: Bajrang Dal's Intervention

In a significant operation on Monday, police halted an illegal cattle transport scheme thanks to a tip-off from Bajrang Dal's Talwara block coordinator, Deepak Verma.

The truck, carrying cows and other cattle bound for Talwara, was intercepted by vigilant Gau Rakshaks and police in Rakri village after a tense chase, leading to the arrest of the driver, Atardeen.

Police have charged Atardeen under multiple legal frameworks, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, as authorities continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)