Japan's Strategic Move: Export of Navy Destroyers to the Philippines

Japan plans to export used Abukuma-class destroyer escorts to strengthen the Philippines' maritime defense against China's expansion. The initiative reflects deepening ties between the two nations, with inspections and potential acquisitions aligning with the Philippine Navy’s modernization efforts. China urges caution, promoting regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan is set to export its used navy destroyers to the Philippines, a strategic move to fortify deterrence against China's maritime activities, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper. This development marks an increased collaboration between Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies aiming to counter Beijing's influence in regional waters.

The plan involves six Abukuma-class destroyer escorts, which have served the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for over 30 years, according to unnamed government sources. Defense ministers Gen Nakatani of Japan and Gilberto Teodoro of the Philippines had agreed to the export last month in Singapore, with the Philippine military slated to inspect the vessels this summer as part of final preparations.

While Japan's defense ministry refrained from commenting, China has urged Japan to act prudently, emphasizing that international defense cooperation should enhance regional peace without targeting third parties. Both Tokyo and Manila face challenges from China's assertive maritime claims in the South and East China Seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

