Japan's Strategic Move: Export of Navy Destroyers to the Philippines

Japan is set to export its used navy destroyers to the Philippines, a strategic move to fortify deterrence against China's maritime activities, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper. This development marks an increased collaboration between Japan and the Philippines, both U.S. allies aiming to counter Beijing's influence in regional waters.

The plan involves six Abukuma-class destroyer escorts, which have served the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for over 30 years, according to unnamed government sources. Defense ministers Gen Nakatani of Japan and Gilberto Teodoro of the Philippines had agreed to the export last month in Singapore, with the Philippine military slated to inspect the vessels this summer as part of final preparations.

While Japan's defense ministry refrained from commenting, China has urged Japan to act prudently, emphasizing that international defense cooperation should enhance regional peace without targeting third parties. Both Tokyo and Manila face challenges from China's assertive maritime claims in the South and East China Seas.

