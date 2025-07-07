Birthday Bash Turns Criminal: Pedestrian Robbed in Delhi

In a shocking incident, five individuals, including a minor, allegedly assaulted and robbed a pedestrian in Delhi's New Friends Colony, police confirmed on Monday. The aim was to gather funds for an accused's birthday.

The accused, identified as Dev alias Deepak (28), Prince Kumar (18), Manav (19), Deepak (18), and a minor, executed the robbery. Facing financial instability, they viewed robbery as an expedient means to fund celebrations, police added.

A call was made to PCR late on July 5, detailing a robbery near Royce Hotel on C V Raman Marg. After investigation, the stolen mobile was recovered, and arrests followed. All suspects, except one with a prior record, otherwise had no previous criminal history.

(With inputs from agencies.)