NIA Extends Remand: Unveiling Links to Pahalgam Attack

A court in Jammu has extended the remand of two accused individuals, Parvaiz and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, who allegedly harbored Pakistani terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. The NIA investigates their connection to the deadly event where 26 people were killed, further probing links to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:53 IST
  • India

A special court in Jammu has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an extension to hold two accused individuals. These individuals are suspected of harboring Pakistani terrorists implicated in April's deadly Pahalgam attack, officials report.

Following a previous remand period, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar appeared before the Special NIA Court. The court extended their remand, permitting the NIA to deepen its investigation into the terror connections of this case.

The two, arrested on June 22, allegedly aided terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They provided support to execute the attack, targeting tourists based on their religion, claiming 26 lives. The NIA continues its in-depth investigation into the terror network operating in Kashmir's tourism hub.

