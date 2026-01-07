Wyoming Supreme Court Overturns Abortion Bans, Upholds Constitutional Rights
The Wyoming Supreme Court has nullified two state laws banning abortions, citing constitutional rights. In a 4-1 decision, the court ruled that the laws contradicted an amendment ensuring adults the right to make their own healthcare choices. Governor Mark Gordon criticized the decision, calling for further legislative action.
The Wyoming Supreme Court has struck down two controversial laws banning abortions within the state, maintaining the procedure's legality. On Tuesday, a 4-1 majority ruled the measures unconstitutional, citing a 2012 amendment that upholds adult citizens' rights to autonomy in healthcare decisions.
This ruling comes in response to both the Life is a Human Right Act and a separate law criminalizing abortion-inducing medications, both of which faced legal challenges. The court's decision was celebrated by advocacy groups, including Chelsea's Fund, which argued for reproductive freedom.
Despite the overturning of these bans, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expressed his disappointment, highlighting a deep division on the issue within the state. He urged lawmakers to pursue a constitutional amendment allowing abortion restrictions, reflecting a broader national debate ignited by the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
