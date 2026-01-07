Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Denies Bolsonaro Hospital Admission

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has denied former President Jair Bolsonaro's request for immediate hospital tests following a fall that resulted in minor head injuries. The decision requires Bolsonaro's defense team to schedule exams and justify their necessity, as he serves a 27-year sentence.

07-01-2026
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes denied ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's urgent request for hospital tests following a fall that caused minor head injuries, as per a court decision on Tuesday.

The federal police reported minor injuries after Bolsonaro received morning medical treatment, deciding against immediate hospitalization. Any hospital referrals require Supreme Court approval, while the defense is tasked with scheduling and justifying necessary exams. Moraes emphasized Bolsonaro's legal right to request tests but clarified that advance scheduling is essential to verify feasibility within the prison system.

Bolsonaro, now serving a 27-year sentence for his involvement in a failed coup, has a history of hospital treatments linked to a 2018 stabbing incident during his presidential campaign. His last hospital discharge was on January 1, as he returned to the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia.

