Unexpected Shake-Up in Russia's Transport Ministry Amid War Challenges

In a surprising shift within the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin has dismissed his transport minister, Roman Starovoit, amidst ongoing complications in the nation's transport sector due to the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

Starovoit, who served just a year in the position, has been replaced by Andrei Nikitin, the former governor of the Novgorod region. The Kremlin provided no specific reason for the sudden change but showed images of Nikitin meeting with Putin, signifying a smooth transition.

Insider sources indicate this leadership change was planned ahead of the recent International Economic Forum. While the transport ministry did not comment, it is understood that the decision could be connected to corruption issues in Kursk, where Starovoit previously served as governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)