India Chip: Pioneering Semiconductor Self-Reliance
India Chip, a joint venture between Foxconn and HCL, aims to meet 25% of India's domestic semiconductor demand, particularly for digital screens. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the project, with the facility set to be operational by 2028. The venture highlights India's push towards a self-reliant semiconductor industry.
India is making significant strides in semiconductor manufacturing with the launch of India Chip, a joint venture between Foxconn and HCL. The initiative was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a major milestone in reducing reliance on imported semiconductors.
According to HCL Group Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India Chip will fulfill about a quarter of the nation's semiconductor needs, primarily for digital display components used in devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and TVs. The facility is expected to be operational by 2028 and aims to process 20,000 wafers per month.
The project is strategically positioned in Greater Noida within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. It plans to create over 3,500 jobs, bolster local supply chains, and foster collaborations across the semiconductor value chain. India Chip reflects a concerted effort towards building a resilient and self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem in India.
