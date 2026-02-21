Left Menu

Ireland's Historic Victory: Six Nations Thriller at Twickenham

Ireland defeated England with a stunning 42-21 score at Twickenham, keeping their Six Nations hopes alive and ending England’s. A strong start saw Ireland lead 22-0, capitalizing on England's defensive errors. Despite a brief comeback attempt, Ireland maintained their dominance, marking their largest win against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland cruised to an emphatic 42-21 victory over England at Twickenham, maintaining their hopes in the Six Nations and dashing those of the hosts. The Irish side capitalized on England's defensive errors to open up a formidable 22-0 lead within just over half an hour.

Despite a late first-half try from England's Fraser Dingwall, hopes of an English revival were quickly extinguished by Dan Sheehan's score shortly after half-time. With the game all but decided, both teams exchanged tries in a disorderly finale as England captain Maro Itoje was withdrawn early on his milestone 100th appearance.

This commanding win, Ireland's largest against England, leaves them trailing France by one point in the standings. England, struggling with early deficits like last week's against Scotland, sit fourth. Despite some late consolation tries, the match underscored persistent issues for the home side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

