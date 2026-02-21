Ireland's Historic Victory: Six Nations Thriller at Twickenham

Ireland cruised to an emphatic 42-21 victory over England at Twickenham, maintaining their hopes in the Six Nations and dashing those of the hosts. The Irish side capitalized on England's defensive errors to open up a formidable 22-0 lead within just over half an hour.

Despite a late first-half try from England's Fraser Dingwall, hopes of an English revival were quickly extinguished by Dan Sheehan's score shortly after half-time. With the game all but decided, both teams exchanged tries in a disorderly finale as England captain Maro Itoje was withdrawn early on his milestone 100th appearance.

This commanding win, Ireland's largest against England, leaves them trailing France by one point in the standings. England, struggling with early deficits like last week's against Scotland, sit fourth. Despite some late consolation tries, the match underscored persistent issues for the home side.

(With inputs from agencies.)