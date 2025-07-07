Left Menu

Justice Chandrachud Clarifies Extended Residence Stay

Former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud addressed concerns over his prolonged stay at the official CJI residence, explaining that he is moving to a new government accommodation due to his daughters’ medical needs. The delay in vacating was due to ensuring adequate preparation of the new house for his daughters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:51 IST
Amidst public scrutiny over his extended stay at the official chief justice residence, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud clarified his position on Monday. He stated that his belongings are packed and the family would soon relocate to paid government housing.

Chandrachud explained the delay was linked to family reasons, particularly highlighting his daughters' needs for a wheelchair-accessible home due to a rare medical condition. His remarks followed communications from the Supreme Court urging the vacating of the premises.

He emphasized that similar extensions had been granted to previous judges, linking such decisions to special circumstances. The family's new residence is reportedly almost ready, ensuring it meets necessary health and safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

