Justice Chandrachud Clarifies Extended Residence Stay

Amidst public scrutiny over his extended stay at the official chief justice residence, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud clarified his position on Monday. He stated that his belongings are packed and the family would soon relocate to paid government housing.

Chandrachud explained the delay was linked to family reasons, particularly highlighting his daughters' needs for a wheelchair-accessible home due to a rare medical condition. His remarks followed communications from the Supreme Court urging the vacating of the premises.

He emphasized that similar extensions had been granted to previous judges, linking such decisions to special circumstances. The family's new residence is reportedly almost ready, ensuring it meets necessary health and safety standards.

