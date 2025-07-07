Burglar Unraveled: Thane Police Crack Multiple Cases with Arrest

Thane police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a series of burglaries that led to the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 19.81 lakh. The arrest occurred after a comprehensive investigation by the police.

Identified as Roshan Bala Jadhav, the accused was tracked down on July 3 following a case registered at Badlapur police station. His capture has allegedly helped solve eight burglary cases in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav revealed that Roshan is a habitual offender, targeting flats located above third floors. There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting that Jadhav holds a degree in journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)