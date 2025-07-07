Left Menu

Burglar Unraveled: Thane Police Crack Multiple Cases with Arrest

A 34-year-old criminal named Roshan Bala Jadhav was arrested in Thane for burglary, leading to the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 19.81 lakh and solving eight cases. The suspect allegedly targeted high-rise flats and may have a background in journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:19 IST
Burglar Unraveled: Thane Police Crack Multiple Cases with Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a series of burglaries that led to the recovery of stolen items worth Rs 19.81 lakh. The arrest occurred after a comprehensive investigation by the police.

Identified as Roshan Bala Jadhav, the accused was tracked down on July 3 following a case registered at Badlapur police station. His capture has allegedly helped solve eight burglary cases in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav revealed that Roshan is a habitual offender, targeting flats located above third floors. There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting that Jadhav holds a degree in journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025