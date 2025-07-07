Left Menu

Allegations Rock South African Police: Top Official Accuses Leaders of Crime Collusion

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused South Africa's police leadership of colluding with crime syndicates, causing national uproar. He alleges interference in investigations and disbandment of a key crime unit. Mchunu and Sibiya deny the accusations, while President Ramaphosa promises to address the claims upon his return from the BRICS Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a controversial press conference, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the police chief for KwaZulu-Natal, leveled serious charges against South Africa's police leadership. He accused both Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of collusion with crime syndicates, claiming they interfered with investigations into politically motivated murders.

These explosive allegations come amid concerns about South Africa's high crime rates and long-standing issues of corruption within the police force. Mkhwanazi's claims, which include evidence not yet disclosed, suggest politicians and law enforcement are influenced by drug cartels and business figures, further complicating the situation.

While Mchunu has dismissed these accusations as unfounded, President Cyril Ramaphosa has prioritized the investigation of this matter, promising to address the claims upon his return from a BRICS Summit in Brazil. This controversy has heightened tensions within South Africa's security sector and raised urgent calls for an independent probe to restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

