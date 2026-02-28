Escalating Conflict: US and Israel Strike Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions

The United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran on Saturday, with initial strikes reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This follows accusations from President Donald Trump that Iran persists in advancing its nuclear and missile programs. Trump urged Iranian citizens to seize control of their government.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched drones and missiles targeting Israel, as explosions reverberated across the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the joint operation aims to remove the existential threat posed by Iran, providing the Iranian people an opportunity to determine their own fate.

Consequently, the conflict has sparked a series of retaliatory actions, with Iran threatening to target American military assets and allies in the region. Regional unrest continues to impact strategic alliances and poses significant risks to global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)