Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: US and Israel Strike Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions

The US and Israel initiated an attack on Iran, targeting sites linked to the nuclear program. Iran has retaliated by attacking Israel with drones and missiles. Tensions have escalated as both countries exchange strikes, affecting regional stability and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:30 IST
Escalating Conflict: US and Israel Strike Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran on Saturday, with initial strikes reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This follows accusations from President Donald Trump that Iran persists in advancing its nuclear and missile programs. Trump urged Iranian citizens to seize control of their government.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched drones and missiles targeting Israel, as explosions reverberated across the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the joint operation aims to remove the existential threat posed by Iran, providing the Iranian people an opportunity to determine their own fate.

Consequently, the conflict has sparked a series of retaliatory actions, with Iran threatening to target American military assets and allies in the region. Regional unrest continues to impact strategic alliances and poses significant risks to global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Moves

String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Mov...

 India
2
Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

 India
3
Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Concerns

Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Conce...

 Global
4
India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions

India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026